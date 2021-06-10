Peacock streaming service lands on Samsung smart TVs

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service is now available on Samsung smart TVs. The news comes just six weeks ahead of the (planned) start of the Tokyo Olympics, which will be streamed live on Peacock in the US.

Peacock launched back in July 2020 with the hope of challenging the best streaming services around, from Netflix to Prime Video. It offers a free 'Basic' tier plus a 'Premium' tier for $5 a month or $10 with no ads.

NBCUniversal has the rights to broadcast 7,000 hours of the Tokyo Olympics, although not all the coverage will be streamed online. Peacock will, however, boast four live Olympic studio shows that will stream for free on Tokyo NOW, Peacock’s dedicated channel for live coverage, highlights, and interviews.

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform, Apple and Android devices including Apple TV 4K, Chromecast, Xbox and PS5, plus LG and Vizio smart TVs. There's talk of Peacock inking a deal to appear on Amazon's Fire TV platform too, but no official word on that yet.

"From the world premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business to the Tokyo Olympics, Samsung users will now enjoy seamless access to many of the biggest programming events of the year, as well Peacock's massive catalog of the best movies, TV shows, news and sports," said Maggie McLean Suniewick, Peacock's President of Business Development and Partnerships.

