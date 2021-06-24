Peacock streaming service arrives on Amazon Fire TV devices

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service will be available on Amazon's Fire TV platform and range of tablets from today. The news comes just two weeks after Peacock landed on Samsung smart TVs.

Peacock users can now download the Peacock app on almost any Fire TV device, including Fire TV (2nd Gen and above), Fire tablets (OS5 and above) and Fire TV streamers such as the five-star Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube.

Amazon says customers will be able to use the company's Alexa voice assistant to open the Peacock app from day one, and that more advanced Alexa integration will follow later this year. When that happens, you'll be able to navigate Peacock's library using your Alexa Voice Remote.

The announcement comes just six weeks ahead of the (planned) start of the Tokyo Olympics, which will be streamed live on Peacock in the US. The service also has the right to air the Tour de France, Sunday Night Football and WWE wrestling. That's in addition to boxsets such as The Office, and blockbuster films such as Apollo 13 and Lost in Translation.

NBCU's (US-restricted) Peacock app is now available on most platform in the US including Roku, Apple, Chromecast and Android devices, not to mention Xbox Series X (and S) and PS5 consoles, in addition to LG, Vizio and Samsung TVs.

A good chunk of Peacock content is available to stream free with ads, but users can get access to a broader range of movies, films and live sports when they subscribe to the 'Premium' tier for $5 a month (or $10 with limited ads). New users get a free 7-day trial.

In addition to Peacock, Amazon Fire TV devices will get 15 other NBCUniversal apps including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Bravo and Telemundo.

