The UK-based tech firm has revealed that Panasonic has selected its audio codec for that very purpose, with the Japanese manufacturer among the first to launch digital TVs that will be able to wirelessly stream CD-like audio quality.

Panasonic already supports aptX in a range of its other wireless audio products, which include headphones, speakers and soundbars – including the four-star SC-NA10 wireless speaker we had in our testing rooms earlier this year.

The function of aptX is to offer CD-quality audio when played over a Bluetooth connection, with bit rate reduction techniques required in order to "fit" audio tracks within the Bluetooth "pipe" in wireless transmissions.

CSR's Anthony Murray said: "Panasonic exemplifies how high-end brands are adopting aptX to deliver the highest quality Bluetooth audio in both source devices and accessories.

"Consumers want to enjoy a rich wireless audio listening experience wherever they are and whatever device they’re listening through. Brands are recognising this, which is why aptX continues to be integrated into new types of devices."

