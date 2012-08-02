To celebrate the release of Titanic in 3D on Blu-ray, Panasonic has once again partnered with Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment to offer anyone who buys one of its 2012 Blu-ray products the 4-disc boxset of the film.

The Titanic boxset includes 2D and 3D Blu-ray discs, and is offered with Panasonic's 2012 Blu-ray players, Blu-ray home theatre systems and Blu-ray recorders. The specific models included in the promotion are:

Blu-ray players:

DMP-BDT120EB, DMP-BDT220EB, DMP-BDT320EB, DMP-BBT01EBK, DMP-BDT500EB

Blu-ray players with HDD:

DMR-PWT420EB, DMR-PWT520EB

Blu-ray recorder:

DMR-BWT720EB

Blu-ray home theatre systems:

SC-BTT590EBK, SC-BTT490EBK, SC-BTT290EBK, SC-BTT190EBK, SC-BTT282EBK, SC-BTT182EBK

In addition to the Titanic boxset, buyers will also continue get Avatar in both 2D and 3D Blu-ray versions as part of a joint bundle.

Visit the Panasonic website for further details. The promotion runs from August 2nd to December 31st 2012, while stocks last. The Titanic Blu-ray set is redeeemable from September 10th.

