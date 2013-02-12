Here's a complete rundown of all the new Panasonic TV series announced at CES 2013. There's 32 new models - 16 Plasma TVs and 16 LED TVs, with some models being US only. We haven't got complete UK prices yet, but will update as soon as we do.
Panasonic 2013 VIERA Plasma TVs
There’s 16 new models for the Plasma TV line up, including a new flagship ZT60 ZT65 series and including enhanced features to the Smart side of things. This line up will be available starting in February 2013.
Also new, and supplied with the ST60 and above, is the Panasonic Touch Pen, which allows you to draw directly on to your plasma TV.
ZT65 Series – flagship plasma TV
UPDATE: Panasoniz ZT60 to be known as ZT65 in the UK.
TX-P65ZT60 UPDATE: 65in model shown at CES but not available in UK
TX-P60ZT65 60in TV
Completely different panel to rest of Panasonic range
Full HD 1080p
Active 3D; Includes two pairs of Active Shutter 3D Eyewear
Viera Connect, My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Touch Pad Controller, Voice Interaction and Guidance
Optional Touch Pen accessory
HDMI x3, USB x3
‘Beyond the Reference’ picture quality
THX in both 2D and 3D modes (tentative)
Built-in Wireless LAN and web browser, DLNA, Bluetooth
Release date: May
Price: £4000 TBC
Panasonic VT60 Series
TX-P50VT60
TX-P55VT60
TX-P65VT60
Full HD 1080p
Active 3D; Includes two pairs of Active Shutter 3D Eyewear
Built-in side speakers
Built-in camera
My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Touch Pad Controller, Voice Interaction and Guidance
Touch Pen supplied
HDMI x3, USB x3
THX in both 2D and 3D modes
Release date: April/May
Price: TBC, similar to 2012 models
Panasonic GT60 Series
TX-P50GT60B
Full HD 3D neoPlasma TV with 3000 Hz FFD
Hexa-processing Engine
THX-certified 2D/3D display
VIERA Connect, my Home Screen, Voice Interaction, Swipe and Share 2.0
USB HDD recording
Voice and gesture controls
Touch pen supplied
Replaces GT50, award-winner
3000 Hz FFD
Release date: April/May
Price: TBC, similar to 2012 models
Panasonic ST60 Series
TX-P42ST60
TX-P50ST60
TX-P55ST60
TX-P65ST60 (65in model not coming to Europe/UK)
Full HD 1080p
Active 3D
Viera Connect, My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Voice Guidance, web browser
Touch Pen supplied
HDMI x3, USB x2
Panasonic S60 Series (not confirmed for UK)
TX-P42S60
TX-P50S60
TX-P55S60
TX-P60S60
TX-P65S60
Full HD 1080p
Built-in Wireless LAN, DLNA, Viera Link
Optional Touch Pen accessory
Online movie/video streaming
HDMI x2, USB x2
Panasonic X60 Series
TX-P42X60
TX-P50X60
720p resolution
HDMI x2, USB x1
2013 Panasonic VIERA LED/LCD TV line up
There’s 16 new models for the LED/LCD TV line up, leading with the WT60 series and including enhanced features to the Smart side of things. This range will be available in the spring of 2013. Silver as main design, with some white and black models available. All Panasonic 3D LCD TVs use passive 3D technology.
Panasonic WT65 Series
TX-L47WT65
Full HD 1080p
3D
HDMI x3
Backlight scanning 4200 BLS
Local dimming
Wide viewing angle
Built-in camera
Viera Connect My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Touch Pad Controller, Voice Interaction and Guidance
2 x Twin Tuners = 2 Freeview HD and 2 Freesat HD tuners
Panasonic DT60 Series
TX-L42DT60
TX-L47DT60
TX-L50DT60
TX-L55DT60
TX-L60DT60
Full HD 1080p
178 degree wide viewing angle
HDMI x3, USB x3
Viera Connect My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Touch Pad Controller, Voice Interaction and Guidance
Release date: March
Panasonic FT60 Series
TX-L47FT60
Replaces ET50 range
Similar spec to DT60, no extra remote for voice/gesture, though you can use Viera Remote 2.0 for these functions
Full HD 1080p
178 degree wide viewing angle
HDMI x3, USB x3
Viera Connect My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Voice Interaction and Guidance
Release date: March
Panasonic ET60 Series
TX-L42ET60
TX-L47ET60
TX-L50ET60: Panasonic TX-L50ET60B review
TX-L55ET60
Full HD 1080p
Passive 3D
2D-3D conversion
Viera Connect, My Home Screen, built-in Wireless LAN, Swipe and Share 2.0
HDMI x3, USB x2
Backlight scanning 720 BLS
Panasonic E6 Series
TX-L32E6
TX-L39E6
TX-L42E6
TX-L50E6
TX-L58E6 (not in UK)
TX-L65E6 (not in UK)
Full HD 1080p
No 3D
Dot noise reduction
Viera Connect, My Home Screen, built-in Wireless LAN, Swipe and Share 2.0, Voice Guidance
HDMI x3, USB x2
Backlight scanning 240 BLS
Panasonic EM6 Series
TX-L32EM6
TX-L39EM6
TX-L50EM6
1080p resolution
HDMI x2, USB x1
Dot noise reduction
Backlight scanning 240 BLS
Panasonic XM6 Series
TX-L32XM6
TX-L39XM6
TX-L50XM6
720p resolution
HDMI x2, USB x1
Dot noise reduction
Panasonic B6 Series
TX-L32B6
TX-L39B6
TX-L42B6
TX-L50B6
720p resolution for TC-L32B6
1080p resolution for TC-L39B6 and TC-L50B6
HDMI x2, USB x1
Dot noise reduction
