Here's a complete rundown of all the new Panasonic TV series announced at CES 2013. There's 32 new models - 16 Plasma TVs and 16 LED TVs, with some models being US only. We haven't got complete UK prices yet, but will update as soon as we do.

Panasonic 2013 VIERA Plasma TVs

There’s 16 new models for the Plasma TV line up, including a new flagship ZT60 ZT65 series and including enhanced features to the Smart side of things. This line up will be available starting in February 2013.

MORE: Panasonic TX-P60ZT65B review

Also new, and supplied with the ST60 and above, is the Panasonic Touch Pen, which allows you to draw directly on to your plasma TV.

ZT65 Series – flagship plasma TV

UPDATE: Panasoniz ZT60 to be known as ZT65 in the UK.

TX-P65ZT60 UPDATE: 65in model shown at CES but not available in UK

TX-P60ZT65 60in TV

Completely different panel to rest of Panasonic range

Full HD 1080p

Active 3D; Includes two pairs of Active Shutter 3D Eyewear

Viera Connect, My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Touch Pad Controller, Voice Interaction and Guidance

Optional Touch Pen accessory

HDMI x3, USB x3

‘Beyond the Reference’ picture quality

THX in both 2D and 3D modes (tentative)

Built-in Wireless LAN and web browser, DLNA, Bluetooth

Release date: May

Price: £4000 TBC

MORE: Panasonic 56in 4K Ultra HD OLED TV

Panasonic VT60 Series

TX-P50VT60

TX-P55VT60

TX-P65VT60

Full HD 1080p

Active 3D; Includes two pairs of Active Shutter 3D Eyewear

Built-in side speakers

Built-in camera

My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Touch Pad Controller, Voice Interaction and Guidance

Touch Pen supplied

HDMI x3, USB x3

THX in both 2D and 3D modes

Release date: April/May

Price: TBC, similar to 2012 models

Panasonic GT60 Series

TX-P50GT60B

TX-P42GT60B

Full HD 3D neoPlasma TV with 3000 Hz FFD

Hexa-processing Engine

THX-certified 2D/3D display

VIERA Connect, my Home Screen, Voice Interaction, Swipe and Share 2.0

USB HDD recording

Voice and gesture controls

Touch pen supplied

Replaces GT50, award-winner

3000 Hz FFD

Release date: April/May

Price: TBC, similar to 2012 models

MORE: Panasonic TX-P42GT60B review

Panasonic ST60 Series

TX-P42ST60

TX-P50ST60

TX-P55ST60

TX-P65ST60 (65in model not coming to Europe/UK)

Full HD 1080p

Active 3D

Viera Connect, My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Voice Guidance, web browser

Touch Pen supplied

HDMI x3, USB x2

Panasonic S60 Series (not confirmed for UK)

TX-P42S60

TX-P50S60

TX-P55S60

TX-P60S60

TX-P65S60

Full HD 1080p

Built-in Wireless LAN, DLNA, Viera Link

Optional Touch Pen accessory

Online movie/video streaming

HDMI x2, USB x2

Panasonic X60 Series

TX-P42X60

TX-P50X60

720p resolution

HDMI x2, USB x1

2013 Panasonic VIERA LED/LCD TV line up

MORE: Panasonic TX-L50ET60B review

There’s 16 new models for the LED/LCD TV line up, leading with the WT60 series and including enhanced features to the Smart side of things. This range will be available in the spring of 2013. Silver as main design, with some white and black models available. All Panasonic 3D LCD TVs use passive 3D technology.

Panasonic WT65 Series

MORE: Panasonic TX-LWT65B review

TX-L47WT65

TX-L55WT65

Full HD 1080p

3D

HDMI x3

Backlight scanning 4200 BLS

Local dimming

Wide viewing angle

Built-in camera

Viera Connect My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Touch Pad Controller, Voice Interaction and Guidance

2 x Twin Tuners = 2 Freeview HD and 2 Freesat HD tuners

Panasonic DT60 Series

TX-L42DT60

TX-L47DT60

TX-L50DT60

TX-L55DT60

TX-L60DT60

Full HD 1080p

178 degree wide viewing angle

HDMI x3, USB x3

Viera Connect My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Touch Pad Controller, Voice Interaction and Guidance

Release date: March

Panasonic FT60 Series

TX-L42FT60

TX-L47FT60

Replaces ET50 range

Similar spec to DT60, no extra remote for voice/gesture, though you can use Viera Remote 2.0 for these functions

Full HD 1080p

178 degree wide viewing angle

HDMI x3, USB x3

Viera Connect My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Voice Interaction and Guidance

Release date: March

MORE: Panasonic TX-L42FT60B review

Panasonic ET60 Series

TX-L42ET60

TX-L47ET60

TX-L50ET60: Panasonic TX-L50ET60B review

TX-L55ET60

Full HD 1080p

Passive 3D

2D-3D conversion

Viera Connect, My Home Screen, built-in Wireless LAN, Swipe and Share 2.0

HDMI x3, USB x2

Backlight scanning 720 BLS

Panasonic E6 Series

TX-L32E6

TX-L39E6

TX-L42E6

TX-L50E6

TX-L58E6 (not in UK)

TX-L65E6 (not in UK)

Full HD 1080p

No 3D

Dot noise reduction

Viera Connect, My Home Screen, built-in Wireless LAN, Swipe and Share 2.0, Voice Guidance

HDMI x3, USB x2

Backlight scanning 240 BLS

Panasonic EM6 Series

TX-L32EM6

TX-L39EM6

TX-L50EM6

1080p resolution

HDMI x2, USB x1

Dot noise reduction

Backlight scanning 240 BLS

Panasonic XM6 Series

TX-L32XM6

TX-L39XM6

TX-L50XM6

720p resolution

HDMI x2, USB x1

Dot noise reduction

Panasonic B6 Series

TX-L32B6

TX-L39B6

TX-L42B6

TX-L50B6

720p resolution for TC-L32B6

1080p resolution for TC-L39B6 and TC-L50B6

HDMI x2, USB x1

Dot noise reduction

MORE: Panasonic TX-L55WT65B review

By Kashfia Kabir