OnePlus Buds: cheap wireless earbuds with a 30-hour battery and Dolby Atmos

As expected, the OnePlus Buds are official, the launch of the first OnePlus wireless earbuds coming alongside the release of the OnePlus Nord phone.

The OnePlus Buds were leaked ahead of the launch, suggesting Dolby Atmos support, noise-cancellation and a choice of blue, white and black colourways. And now it's official - and with a low, low price to match, coming in at just £79 ($79, €89).

But perhaps the headline-grabbing feature is the OnePlus Buds' endurance – the earbuds and charging case offer a combined total of 30 hours battery life, with a 10-minute charge offering 10 hours of playback thanks to the company's Warp Charge technology.

"Environmental" (as opposed to active) noise-cancellation is also onboard, with three microphones on each earbud working in conjunction with processing algorithms to reduce unwanted external noise.

The earbuds' 13.4mm drivers promise "clearer vocals and deeper bass", while Dolby Atmos support should deliver a more immersive, 3D sound when listening on a compatible OnePlus phone (the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro, 8, 8 Pro and Nord). OnePlus is also promising a low-latency audio experience while watching videos.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Buds themselves - very reminiscent of the AirPods Pro's elongated-stem design, we think you'll agree - are splashproof (to the IPX4 rating) and have on-bud tap controls for playback.

OnePlus is yet to announce availability for its Buds, but it did confirm pricing – £79 ($79, €89). That undercuts most of the competition in the, ahem, budding true wireless sector, including the AirPods and class-leading Cambridge Melomania 1 and JBL Reflect Flow.

Will they prevail as the new wireless earbuds to beat? We look forward to finding out in a full review very soon.

