The new LED Series combines aircraft-grade cables and aluminium alloy components to create an easy-to-install mount system able to mount TVs flat on the wall, while a kickstand allows easy access for wiring up the set.

Two models launch the series: the £100 LEDW60 supports TVs from 23in to 55in, with VESA 200mm, 300mm and 400mm fixings, and weighing up to 27.2kg. The LEDW120, at £110, is suitable for TVs from 42in to 75in with VESA 400mm and 600mm mounts, and weighing up to 54.4kg.

OmniMount says that the system hangs TVs just like a picture frame, with the TV standing less than 2cm off the wall, and the use of special grips avoids panel-shifting.

It adds that the mounts have been tested to four times their rated load, the LEDW60 to 109kg and the LEDW120 to 217.7kg.



