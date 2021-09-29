OLED TV deal: LG C1 range hits lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday sales

Black Friday may not start until November but that hasn't stopped Amazon slamming the price of the price of the five-star LG C1 OLED TV right into the ground. Right now, you can save $703 on the 65-inch model (was $2500, now $1797). There's also $500 off the 77-inch model (was $3497, now $2997).

The What Hi-Fi Award-winning C1 delivers a super-cinematic picture, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, plus the latest Google smarts. It's also HDMI 2.1-ready, making it a great choice for gamers.

This is the first time we've seen C1 prices drop this low, so don't miss your chance to step up your home theater game – at an epic discount.

Best LG C1 OLED TV deals

LG OLED65C1 65in OLED TV $2500 $1797 at Amazon (save $703)

LG's 2021 OLED is now cheaper than ever before! We awarded this 65-inch model a five-star review, praising its near-flawless picture quality and smart menu system, so the huge $703 saving is just another tick in the 'buy' column. View Deal

LG OLED77C1 77in OLED TV $3497 $2997 at Amazon (save $500)

Want to go big or go home? Amazon has knocked five hundred bucks off the striking 77-inch model, which offers the same picture technology as the five-star 65-inch model.View Deal

Deep blacks, strong colours, superb performance with HDR content – the 2021 LG C1 is a fantastic choice for those seeking an accomplished OLED set at an extremely competitive price.

The C1 is Dolby Vision-enabled and comes with the excellent webOS smart platform which includes streaming services such as HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, YouTube TV, Spotify, iHeartRadio and more.

It's a brilliant option for keen gamers, too. You get four HDMI 2.1 ports, all of which are compatible with next-gen gaming features such as gaming at 4K 120fps, VRR and ALLM. This TV also works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Apple AirPlay 2 for screen mirroring. There's even a handy gesture and voice remote too.

Whether you opt for the 65-inch (OLED65C1) or 77-inch (OLED77C1) really comes down to the size of your room and how much you want to save. Either way, you're getting a stellar TV.

