Official Apple Black Friday deals offer up to $150 Gift Card with purchases

Official Apple Black Friday deals kick off this Friday, November 27. Like many retailers, Apple's Black Friday sale is a multi-day affair. Deals will be live through Cyber Monday.

Once again, Apple will be offering savings in the form of Apple Gift Cards with purchase. For example, you can bag a $150 Apple Gift Card with a shiny MacBook Pro or take home a $50 Apple Gift Card with a brand new iPhone XR.

Apple Black Friday deals

$25 Apple Gift Card with AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 3

with AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 $50 Apple Gift Card with iPhone SE/11/XR, select Beats Studio3 headphones

with iPhone SE/11/XR, select Beats Studio3 headphones $100 Apple Gift Card with iPad mini/Pro, Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K, Homepod

with iPad mini/Pro, Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K, Homepod $150 Apple Gift Card with MacBook Pro 16” or iMac 21.5”





Apple is promising a fast, free, no-contact delivery and you can pay in instalments if you choose to use Apple Card.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of Apple Black Friday deals already live if an Apple Gift Card isn't as important as scoring savings right off the bat. Noteworthy is an all-time low on Apple AirPods Pro that we trust won't last very long.

Early Black Friday Apple deals live now

Apple AirPods Pro $250 $190 at Woot

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need. Deal ends November 30 or while supplies last.

Apple AirPods with wireless case $200 $149 at Amazon

You'll save at least $50 compared to the Pros but still get a solid pair of true wireless buds. This generation of AirPods come with better sound quality than their predecessors and boast a more secure wireless connection.

Apple iPad Mini (2019) Space Grey $399 $379 at Amazon

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering a substantial discount on the latest iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) in Space Grey, Silver or Rose Gold.

Features include an A12 Bionic chip, 7.9-inch Retina display, stereo speakers, and dual cameras.



Apple iPad Pro 12.9in Wi-Fi 128GB $999 $899 at Amazon

Apple's brand new, top-of-the-range iPad Pro is now $100 off, which is a $30 drop from its previous sale price. The main attraction is the super-sized 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion but there's also a 12MP wide-angle camera, trackpad and FaceID. View Deal

Apple iPod Touch (7th Gen) 32GB $199 $189 at Amazon

The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. With 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip, long

battery life and a 4-inch Retina display this bargain iPod is ideal for those who like to stream their music.



