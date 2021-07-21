New iPad Mini reported to have USB-C and next-gen A15 processor

Last week, we reported on rumours that Apple is gearing up to launch a new iPad Mini. Now, a juicy leak claims to have exposed details of Apple's upcoming miniature tablet.

Sources supposedly familiar with the iPad mini 2021 (codenamed J310) have told 9to5Mac that the device will be "powered by Apple’s latest A15 processor, feature USB-C connectivity, and include a magnetic Smart Connector".

That ties in with previous rumours that Apple would use the same next-gen chip inside both the new iPad mini and the upcoming iPhone 13 phone line-up, which is due to be released in September.

Today's tip also seems to be on the money about USB-C. Only last month a bunch of leaked iPad mini schematics appeared to confirm the connection for Apple's next slate, along with a design based on the iPad Air (2020).

If the iPad mini 2021 does sport a USB-C connection in addition to Apple's own Lightning connection, it could open the iPad mini up to a whole new world of USB-C accessories.

Finally, the new and improved iPad mini 2021 is expected to sport a magnetic Smart Connector, as seen on the current iPad Air and iPad Pro, to hold the power cord in place.

In the market for a new tablet? Tech analyst Mark Gurman recently said that the new iPad Mini “should be a go” for a release this autumn.

