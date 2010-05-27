Denon has introduced its first set of headphones with a remote control and microphone for use with Apple iPhones and iPods.

The new Denon AH-C560R (£99.99) and AH-C260R (£44.99) in-ear models have been designed with simple 'one-touch' iPhone/iPod compatiblity, providing users with voice and music control.

Both feature a three-button remote control/mic that is compatible with Apple Voice Control for the iPhone 3GS, iPod Touch 2G and the latest generation Shuffle. They also control the Apple iPad.

A newly developed hybrid (metal and plastic combined with Elastomer) housing ensures a "clean sound", says Denon, and a Radial Cascade Damper reduces noise and interference from touched cables.

Also included with both models are multiple sizes of ear tips, extension cables and ear clips to ensure a comfortable fit. The AH-C560R gets a soft-foam earpiece for extra comfort.

The AH-C560R and AH-C260R will be available in black from July. They will be joined by the non-remote control AH-C260, available in silver and black for £24.99.

