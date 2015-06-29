DSD playback will be available for owners of Naim streaming products with the SHARC DSP software. These include the ND5 XS; NDX; NDS SuperUniti and NAC-N 272.

Flagship NDS network players will now benefit from multi-room capabilities and all Naim players can now support the BBC’s HLS radio format, as well as Spotify Connect in multi-room mode.

The added support of HLS radio will be a welcome update to many Naim owners, after the BBC made some unexpected changes to its AAC streams, changing them to HLS. Naim was able to reactivate just the BBC Radio 3 320kbps link, the rest being in 128kbps MP3 format.

Naim has also announced that the ND5 XS, NDX and NAC-N 172 XS network players will now ship with aptX Bluetooth compatibility, and these come with a £100 premium to reflect the changes.

NDX £3505

NDX inc. DAB/FM £3840

ND5 XS £2245

ND5 XS inc. DAB/FM £2545

NAC-N 172 XS £1865

NAC-N 172 XS inc. DAB/FM £2155

The 4.3 firmware update is available free from Naim’s website, where a table detailing how supported Naim products will be affected can also be found.

