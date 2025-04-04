Linn's just-add-speakers system promises benchmark-setting sound and "all the connectivity you'll ever need"

Linn has announced the launch of its fifth-generation Majik DSM all-in-one music system. Replacing the five-star Linn Majik DSM we reviewed back in 2020, this model is a music streamer, power amplifier and preamplifier all in one box, with its own built-in DAC. The new premium Majik system is teased as the "accessible distillation of the best Linn can offer" which "sets the benchmark for all-in-one digital music players".

Crucial to the unit is a new DAC conversion stage which uses Linn's proprietary precision clocking and upsampling to provide a more accurate music signal before it is sent to the integrated amplifier stage.

The Majik DSM's twin 100-watt Class-D amplifiers seek to reduce noise and distortion, while Linn’s 'Space Optimisation' room-correction software strives to offer the best performance from the new system no matter the size or shape of the room in which it is housed.

The Majik DSM's power supply and circuit boards are designed in-house and mounted on an aluminium chassis, granting the unit "superb isolation for its sensitive internal components".

Linn has also added three solid-steel feet mounted on rubber pads to its latest do-it-all unit with the aim of reducing unwanted vibrations and increasing overall stability.

(Image credit: Linn)

In terms of physical connections, the Majik DSM offers twin phono inputs (moving cartridge and moving magnet) alongside USB-C, Toslink and twin analogue inputs. There are also dual speaker outputs alongside subwoofer out, line out and even an HDMI eARC connection for hooking up your TV. If you want to do some private listening, a 6.3mm headphone port is mounted at the front.

Capable of handling hi-res audio files up to 24-bit/384kHz, the new Linn grants support for services such as Qobuz, Tidal, Deezer and Spotify, as well as access to AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.

The front of the Majik houses a monochrome display which illuminates when providing track information and then fades back into invisibility when not in use. If you don't want to manage your music via the Linn App, there's also a top-mounted multi-function rotary dial for changing the volume, switching inputs and skipping tracks.

The Linn Majik DSM music system is available now, priced at £4300 (further prices pending).

