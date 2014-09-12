Naim Audio unveiled its first ever wireless speaker in April this year, the Naim Mu-so, which costs a cool £895.

It's an impressive looking speaker, and has an equally impressive list of features to justify its premium price. You can stream music using aptX Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi or UPnP, plus access internet radio and Spotify Connect.

Physical inputs include a USB port (which charges and plays Apple devices), an optical input (to use as a soundbar), and a 3.5mm analogue input. There's also an ethernet port to go alongside the built in wi-fi. The Mu-so can be used as part of a multiroom system, too.

File support is extensive, including high-res 24-bit/192kHz FLAC, WAV and AIFF files. You'll need a wired connection for hi-res; wirelessly streamed music reaches up to 48kHz.

Design and features

There are six custom-designed drivers (two dome tweeters, two midrange and two bass drivers), each powered by a 75W digital amplifier. The DSP technology has been developed by Naim's work on Bentley's in-car audio systems, and there are style touches (such as a circular volume dial) inspired by the Naim Statement.

The substantial cabinet is made of MDF and then wrapped in aluminium, while there are aluminium heat sinks spanning the length of the speaker. The volume dial (which does go up to 11) is a solid ring of anodized aluminium, and it also doubles up as the unit's interface.

The illuminated touchscreen lets you change inputs, select radio presets, shows which wireless streaming option you're using, and lets you play/pause and skip tracks.

MORE: Spotify Connect added to Naim Mu-so

Control app

A new control app for iOS and Android devices will be available at the time of release, through which you can control all aspects of the Mu-so, including selecting EQ presets, accessing thousands of internet radio stations, and dimminig the unit's lights. There's also a standard remote.

The unit comes with a standard black grille, but you can swap it for three other colours - vibrant red, deep blue, burnt orange - for an extra £70 each.

The Naim Mu-so is due to arrive in stores at the end of September, but for now, take a look at our unboxing video for a sneak peek, and stay tuned for a full review very soon.

MORE: See all our Naim reviews and products