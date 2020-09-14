NAD packs Purifi Eigentakt technology into C 298 power amp

NAD has set a price and release date on an all-new C 298 power amplifier, which comes kitted with next-generation Purifi Eigentakt amplification technology.

Until now, NAD has only used the Eigentakt modules in the NAD Masters M33 flagship streaming system. This release represents a chance for more traditional hi-fi fans to get a taste of Purifi's recent advances in Class D amplification.

Promising power-efficiency and ultra-low distortion and noise, the C 298 delivers 185 watts per channel which can be bridged into a single 620-watt monoblock.

(Image credit: NAD)

NAD has manufactured the Eigentakt modules under licence and combined them with its own power supply and input stages to create something to pair with a high-end pre-amp source such as the company's own What Hi-Fi? Award-winning NAD C 658 streamer.

The C 298 comes with balanced inputs with trim control, useful for matching with other components in studio use. There's also an Auto Sense Level control to make things a little easier.

Pandemic or not, the C 298 is another positive moment in the year for the Canadian company on the back of the launch of its M33 and M28, and there are still a few months to go.

NAD has priced the C 298 at £1699 (€1999, $1999). It begins shipping in October.

