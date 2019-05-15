Moon MiND 2 network players get Highresaudio integration

Simaudio has partnered with Germany-based Highresaudio to bring the hi-res streaming and download service to its top-tier Moon music streamers and companion app.

The Highresaudio integration on Moon’s MiND 2 streamers (Ace, 280D, 390D, 780D and MiND 2) and the accompanying proprietary Moon MiND Controller app (iOS and Android) will arrive via a software update in mid-May - anytime now, then.

The German service joins the MiND 2 products' existing hi-res offerings: Tidal Masters, Deezer Hi-Fi and Qobuz Sublime+.

Highresaudio’s download store offers over 45,000 albums in 24-bit, starting at £9 per album and spanning FLAC, DSD, DXD, MQA and Multichannel formats. Its streaming service, meanwhile, features a 40,000-strong 24-bit catalogue, with a 6-month subscription priced £90. An annual subscription to both download and service tiers costs £230.

