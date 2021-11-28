Missed the Bose QC 35 II deal? Don't worry, this Sony Black Friday headphones deal is better anyway

One of the most popular headphones deals this Black Friday has been the half-price Bose QC 35 II at Amazon – unsurprising considering the quality of the headphones and the size of the discount. But that deal has sold out in both the UK and US

But don't worry! Because you should be aware that there is an even better Black Friday deal on wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones out there: the Sony WH-1000XM3 for £160 at Argos in the UK and $204 at Walmart in the US.

These are some of our favourite headphones and this is the very lowest price we've ever seen them at. It's so good it's made our 7 very best Black Friday headphones deals round-up.

Considering stock has been eaten up at other retailers, we'd snap up this Black Friday deal pronto.

UK: Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 UK: Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 £160 Argos (save £170)

Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones are all-round brilliant performers offering natural sound quality, excellent noise-cancelling and supreme comfort.

US: Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 US: Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $204 at Walmart (save $146)

We've seen these headphones drop well below their £330 launch price before – but not by this much. So, if you're after an excellent-all-round pair of wireless ANC headphones but can't afford the newer £250 / $248 Sony WH-1000XM4, these are your best bet, period.

Indeed, the five-star WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ears have now been superseded by the excellent XM4, but they are still every inch a five-star product and, with the Black Friday deals prices in mind, the best value of the two. In fact, we like them so much they made the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology and have a budget of around or udner £200 ($200), the discounted XM3 are easily your best bet. Get them before they're gone.

