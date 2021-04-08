Miles Davis, The Clash among 2021 Record Store Day releases

The full list of Record Store Day 2021 releases has been announced – and it's packed with rare and exclusive vinyl featuring The Clash, Miles Davis, Elton John, Amy Winehouse and Prince, to name but a few.

Taking place over two days – Saturday 12th June and Saturday 17th July – RSD 2021 will offer music fans the chance to get their hands on no fewer than 538 limited edition releases (mainly vinyl but also some CDs and cassettes).

Among the artists set for special releases on 12th June are Wolf Alice (limited edition of their forthcoming album Blue Weekend), Fatboy Slim (20th Anniversary edition of Weapon of Choice), Prince (little-known acoustic album The Truth) and The Rolling Stones (two LP coloured vinyl edition of the 1971 album Hot Rocks).

There's also a collection of remixes of Amy Winehouse tracks, including Jay-Z's take on Rehab, and Elton John's 1967 album Regimental Sgt Zippo, which was originally slated to be Reg's debut album. Six of the songs were released last year but this is the first time the complete album has been made available.

The second drop, on 17th July, will serve up yet more sought-after platters, including The Clash’s If Music Could Talk, a 1981 promo album featuring interviews and music from the punk rock band's fourth album Sandanista!

More of a jazz fan? You might want to look out for Miles Davis' Champions from The Complete Jack Johnson Sessions. The funk-infused 1971 soundtrack to Bill Cayton's brilliant documentary about boxer Jack Johnson is said to have been one of Davis' personal favourites.

Commenting on RSD 2021, Wolf Alice guitarist Joff Oddie, said: "Independent record stores provide a vital and necessary communal space to explore, discuss and share the music that shapes all of our lives. Given the bleak year they have faced during the Covid-19 pandemic any support you could show them would be fantastic. The musical world would not be the same without them."

As is customary, the annual vinyl-fest will also be raising money for a good cause. How can you help? Easy. Buy the re-release of War Child's iconic 1995 HELP EP on 12th June. It features tracks by Radiohead, PJ Harvey, Black Grape, Portishead and The Smokin' Mojo Filters (aka Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller). It even boasts updated cover art by 3D, of Massive Attack fame.

Here's the complete list of Drop 1 and Drop 2 releases. More than 250 independent UK record stores will be taking part with – rules permitting – a few live performances to boot.

