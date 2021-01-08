Mercedes MBUX Hyperscreen is a giant 56-inch OLED 'in-car cinema'

What’s better than an OLED TV in your living room? How about a huge OLED display in your car. Mercedes-Benz has made quite the splash at CES in recent years (remember the Avatar-inspired AVTR concept from last year?) and 2021 is no different.

The massive MBUX Hyperscreen is an optional feature for the EQS, the upcoming all-electric luxury car from Mercedes-Benz.

It measures 141cm wide and in keeping with an early 4K TV trend, it’s also curved. The display stretches across the front of the car almost from A-pillar to A-pillar.

There are 12 actuators carefully positioned beneath the screen that give haptic feedback with every press. It’s claimed that special coatings for the screen’s cover plate help to reduce reflections while the glass consists of scratch-resistant aluminium silicate. Hopefully, there’s some sort of dust- and fingerprint-resistance built-in too...

The Hyperscreen is powered by artificial intelligence and software that can learn and adapt to the user and make personalised suggestions for how the infotainment should be used.

Thanks to what Mercedes calls the ‘zero layer’ the user doesn’t have to scroll through submenus or give voice commands. The AI actually helps provide dynamic, aggregated content from the MBUX system and all the services contained within it. Think of a TV learning and displaying the apps you use most frequently for easier and quicker access.

This means fewer steps to get to the key functions that you want to use as a driver. All of the most important and heavily used applications are always at the top level view, and you can have up to seven different profiles in the system. And your passenger isn’t left out, either. They get their own display and operating area too.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The 2nd generation of Mercedes' MBUX interface recently appeared in the recently revamped S-Class and the German manufacturer has wasted no time in rolling out this extremely slick-looking version for the upcoming EQS.

According to Sajjad Khan, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG and CTO, "the MBUX Hyperscreen continually gets to know the customer better and delivers a tailored, personalised infotainment and operating offering before the occupant even has to click or scroll anywhere."

And, the fact that it’s also an OLED display means you’ll benefit from all of the TV technology’s plus points, including inky blacks, excellent contrast and awesome viewing angles.

All we need now is news on the sound system that Mercedes plans to partner with the EQS and the Hyperscreen. If it’s anything like the Burmester High-End 3D Surround Soundsystem in the previous generation S-Class, this could turn out to be a sensational in-car set-up.

