McIntosh unveils brilliantly retro AM/FM tuner complete with famous power meters

Despite the rise of music streaming, 50 million adults in the UK still to listen to the radio. In an effort to capitalise on this, McIntosh has unveiled a brand new AM/FM tuner.

The new MR89 AM/FM Tuner promises to "maximise sound quality from AM/FM broadcasts" with a slew of fine adjustments, ranging from sensitivity and separation to signal-to-noise ratio.

Much like the current MR87, the new MR89 boasts the US hi-fi giant's proprietary radio frequency (RF) circuitry. McIntosh reckons the tech can receive ultra-strong FM signals from nearby stations – something that can overload lesser tuners. The result? Extremely low distortion.

Placement of the (wired) RAA2 AM antenna should be a doddle thanks to the advanced signal-quality monitor, which displays detailed multipath noise levels. Useful info when standing on a chair, waving the antenna around in search of that elusive 'sweet spot'.

(Image credit: McIntosh)

There's no DAB here, and no option to stream internet radio stations, meaning the MR89 is strictly for the AM/FM enthusiast (in the UK, anyway). It does, however, offer the ability to store 20+ preset stations, plus the usual analogue and digital outputs.

Design-wise, it's all very McIntosh, with a black-glass front panel and a stainless steel chassis. This time around, the famous green-lit power meters have been tweaked to show the radio signal being delivered. Clever.

McIntosh has an impressive track record when it comes to tuners, making some of the best models of the 1970s, so we've high hopes for the MR89. But at £6800 (around $8300 / AU$12,000), it doesn't come cheap.

McIntosh dealers are taking pre-orders now, with shipping expected to begin later this month in the US and Canada. The rest of the world will follow "shortly thereafter".

MORE:

See our pick of the best SACD/CD players

Check the best hi-fi and audio deals: amplifiers, CD players and speakers

And the best stereo amplifiers