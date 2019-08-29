McIntosh MA352 integrated amp boasts 200W of power

McIntosh has launched its second integrated amplifier, the MA352. With an output of 200W, it boasts double the power of its predecessor, the MA252.

The all-analogue design combines the best valve and solid state design principles. The valve preamplifier section is powered by two pairs of tubes: two 12AX7As and two 12AT7s.

Its output stage delivers 200W per channel into 8 ohm speakers, and 320W per channel into 4 ohm speakers.

It totes two balanced and three unbalanced inputs, plus a Moving Magnet phono input for hooking up a turntable. There's also a preamplifier output for connecting power amplifiers, and you can link it to two powered subwoofers.

As you can see, it's built like a tank. The stainless steel chassis is polished to a mirrored finish, and each side boasts vintage McIntosh-styled die-cast aluminium name badges. The logo lights up, and the glass front panel has LED backlighting, so it should look pretty cool in a dark room.

The MA352 goes on sale next month, and costs £8,495.

