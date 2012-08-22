New from MartinLogan are its Mikros 70 in-ear headphones, on sale in the UK now for £149.

They're designed by the firm's in-house team, and draw their inspiration form the "sonic clarity and detail" of MartinLogan's legendary electrostatic speakers.

The body of the Mikros 70 is constructed from black anodised aluminium and sealed with 'hyperblack' metallic end caps to isolate ambient noise. Additional features include a 90-degree gold-plated plug, tangle-reducing cable slider, a black rubberised cord and a compact carrying pouch.

Three sizes of bulb tips and two sizes of flange tips are supplied as standard to ensure a comfortable fit, MartinLogan claiming they isolate up to 97.8% of ambient noise.

An in-line remote/mic controls volume, play/pause, track selection, voice control and the ability to take phone calls on compatible Apple devices. The remote and microphone also work with a variety of non-Apple smartphones, digital media players and similar devices with a standard 3.5mm, 4-conductor socket.

