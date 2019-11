They're available in black or chrome silver, and are equipped with Full HD, 100Hz LCD technology.

Each set can be supplied with a glass table stand or a wall mount, and they're operated using the Loewe Assist 2 remote control.

The new Xelos SL 32in and 37in TVs are available from Loewe Galerie stores in Chichester, Glasgow, Kendal, Kensington, London, Manchester, Sheffield and Southampton, plus concessions in Harrods and Selfridges. Prices to be confirmed.

