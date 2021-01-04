LG's OLED gaming TV concept can bend at the press of a button

CES 2021 will be the first all-digital affair in the exhibition's history, but it will still be packed full of cutting-edge tech. Like this LG gaming TV that can bend at the touch of a button.

Called the LG Bendable CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) display, it can switch from a flat screen to curved at your command. That means you can watch videos on the flat screen, then bend it to make gaming more immersive.

As its name suggests, it also has some pretty serious audio chops. The entire 48in OLED panel functions as a speaker thanks to the 0.6mm-thick film exciter beneath. Because this negates the need for separate speakers, this means the screen can be thinner than otherwise. Plus, with the audio coming directly from the screen itself, films and games should be more immersive.

The set boasts 4K resolution and supports variable refresh rates from 40 to 120Hz. It's just a concept for now, so there's no word on price or release date. Expect to see plenty more crazy concept TVs once CES 2021 fully opens its doors a week today.

