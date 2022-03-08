LG's 2022 OLED TVs support a new supercharged version of Dolby Vision

The LG 2022 TV lineup is apparently going to take Dolby Vision to the next level.

New models that run on the new Alpha 9 Gen 5 chip will be the first TVs in the world to boast a new feature called Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail which, it's claimed, can accurately adjust the light levels of every area of the screen in order to increase contrast, sharpness and detail of Dolby Vision content.

Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail will feature on the LG C2, G2 and Z2 OLED TVS, as well as the 4K and 8K QNED miniLED models, all of which benefit from the processing power of the Alpha 9 Gen 5 silicon.

Surprisingly, the upgrade is said to work its magic on any Dolby Vision content – not just Dolby Vision content tailored to 'Precision Rendering'.

Standard Dolby Vision IQ promises the best picture in all conditions. It uses a sensor to detect the light levels in your room, then automatically adjusts your TV's settings accordingly to reduce glare and ensure the deepest blacks.

Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail is designed to take this even further. Although we're slightly wary of any technology that's designed to enhance a signal, as that suggests a degree of deviation from the creative intent, LG has told us that the intention here is for the end user to get an even more accurate representation of Dolby Vision content – to essentially get it even closer to the image quality seen in a mastering suite. We're certainly excited to test out that theory when the 2022 OLEDs arrive in our test labs.

Tempted to trade up to one of LG's latest and great TVs? The company has just announced the pricing for its 2022 OLED TV line-up for Europe.

