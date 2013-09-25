The new LG curved OLED TV, the 55EA980W, will go on sale in selected retailers in the UK this week.

Yours for a meagre £8000, the 55in OLED TV follows in the footsteps of the original LG 55EM970V OLED TV, which went on sale for £10,000 back in March.

That set was only available in Harrod's in London, but this curved OLED promises to be available from "selected retailers across the country", should you be poised, cash-in-hand, ready to splash the necessary £8000.

Both LG and Samsung showed off curved OLED TVs back in January at CES, with Samsung launching its S9C curved OLED at the start of this month.

The new LG 55EA980W curved OLED feaures LG's WRGB 4-colour pixel technology, Cinema 3D (LG's passive 3D technology) and Smart TV features.

LG says the curved OLED "represents the future of TV", sporting a "gentle inward flex" to ensure the entire screen is the same distance from the viewer's eyes to remove "screen-edge visual distortion and detail loss".

