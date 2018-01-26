The Hydra II is Leema’s second product (after its Tucana II Anniversary Edition) to receive an anniversary upgrade.

To justify its £1000 premium price over the original Hydra II, a number of under-the-hood improvements have been made by Leema co-founder Lee Taylor.

New printed circuit boards have twice the amount of copper – designed to reduce resistance and improve power delivery – and the capacitors and power amplifier transformers have been upgraded.

The wiring from the circuit board to the speaker terminals has been changed to Leema’s Reference 2 cable, too.

But what’s a birthday without a badge? As a finishing touch, the Hydra II Anniversary Edition now wears an anniversary badge on its new front panel.

Priced at £4,795, the Hydra II is available now in black and silver finishes.

