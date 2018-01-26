Trending

Leema Acoustics launches Hydra II Anniversary Edition power amp

By News 

The Welsh audio brand celebrates the power amplifier’s 10th birthday with an upgraded anniversary edition.

The Hydra II is Leema’s second product (after its Tucana II Anniversary Edition) to receive an anniversary upgrade.

To justify its £1000 premium price over the original Hydra II, a number of under-the-hood improvements have been made by Leema co-founder Lee Taylor.

New printed circuit boards have twice the amount of copper – designed to reduce resistance and improve power delivery – and the capacitors and power amplifier transformers have been upgraded.

The wiring from the circuit board to the speaker terminals has been changed to Leema’s Reference 2 cable, too.

But what’s a birthday without a badge? As a finishing touch, the Hydra II Anniversary Edition now wears an anniversary badge on its new front panel.

Priced at £4,795, the Hydra II is available now in black and silver finishes.

