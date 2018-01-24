Celebrating five years since they were first revealed, the LS50 Black Edition speakers use the same Uni-Q driver array (but in black), set in a matt black cabinet coated with metallic powder. Even the chrome plated terminals are now black to match.
Each pair of speakers also boasts matching black trim rings and comes with its own diamond cut deco plaque and unique laser-etched serial number.
Given the internals mirror those of the standard, multi-Award-winning LS50s and pricing has remained the same, we doubt the audio performance will leave you disappointed.
