JBL launches retro-looking 4349 Studio Monitor loudspeakers

JBL has released a retro-styled addition to its high-performance loudspeaker line-up. Designed to bring studio-level sound to a home hi-fi environment, a pair of JBL 4349 Studio Monitors can be yours for $7,500.

These two-way speakers aim for the kind of dynamics and precision enjoyed by music producers and sound engineers by teaming JBL's D2415K compression driver and a High-Definition Imaging horn, with a 12in Pure-pulp woofer.

The compression driver consists of a pair of 1.5in lightweight, polymer, annular diaphragms designed to improve the extension of high frequencies and reduce distortion.

The lightweight, rigid woofer cone is designed with the same ethos and features a 3in, long-throw voice coil with dual opposing spider dampers to also help minimise distortion.

(Image credit: JBL)

These drive units are set into 1-inch thick cabinets alongside a pair of front-firing, flared reflex ports. They come with furniture-grade satin wood veneers in a choice of Walnut or Black Walnut with blue and black cloth grilles respectively.

Around the back are two sets of gold-plated terminals for single or bi-wiring. There are also "High-frequency" and "Ultra High-frequency" attenuator controls to manage the crossover network and tune the sound for your particular room.

JBL suggests its optional JS-120 floor stands as perfect partners for the 4349s. They not only provide extra stability, but they also allow the listener to angle the speakers backwards and get the best imaging possible. Priced at $300/pair, they seem very reasonable given the price of the 4349s.

If you're keen to invest in a pair, the new JBL 4349 Studio Monitor speakers go on sale in September.

