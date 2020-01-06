JBL launches Quantum, its first-ever range of gaming headphones

There aren't many audio markets that JBL doesn't already dabble in, but at CES 2020, the manufacturer has chosen to launch into a brand new arena - gaming headphones.

JBL's Quantum range of headphones features seven different models spanning entry-level models to premium headsets, including wired and wireless options.

The flagship is the JBL Quantum One ($299.95), which uses JBL QuantumSphere 360 sound technology. This sound processing combines special algorithms with integrated head tracking sensors to allow players to "hear enemies and movements around them like never before". You can use them wirelessly or via USB-C or USB Type A, while these headphones (plus the Quantum 800s) also feature active noise-cancelling.

JBL Quantum 300 (£69.99/$79.95), Quantum 400 (£79.99/$99.95), Quantum 600 (£129.99/$199.95) and Quantum 800 (£179.99/$249.95) use JBL QuantumSurround processing, which is powered by JBL QuantumEngine PC software. It claims to increase immersion by adding height channels and increasing the size of the player's soundstage.

The Quantum range works across a range of systems, including PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, VR and mobile devices.

A mic is included with each headset and varies between a flip-up or detachable design, depending on the model in question. Quantum 100 (£29.99/$39.95), Quantum 200 (£49.99/$59.95), Quantum 300 and Quantum 400 get PU leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions while the more expensive Quantum 600, Quantum 800 and Quantum One models get premium leather.

Launching alongside the new gaming headphones, JBL has also unveiled the Quantum Duo (£149.99/$149.95, on sale ) PC gaming speakers, complete with exposed drivers and colourful lighting effects. They support Dolby Digital surround sound and connect via an audio input or USB.

The JBL Quantum range of gaming headphones and the Quantum Duo speakers will hit stores during April 2020.

