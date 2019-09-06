JBL adds Link Portable and Link Music to its family of wireless speakers

The Link range of smart speakers already spans a variety of models, but JBL has still found enough room to squeeze in two new entries at IFA 2019.

First up is the JBL Link Portable (pictured above, £130), which is fully portable (the clue is in the name) and works in tandem with a charging cradle that should keep it juiced with eight hours of battery life. You can also venture outdoors with the Link Portable, safe in the knowledge it has an IPX7 waterproof rating.

The second new model (below) is the JBL Link Music – a budget, full-range wireless speaker costing just £90.

Both the Link Portable and Link Music feature 360-degree JBL Signature sound, Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity, Google Assistant built-in and Apple AirPlay 2. You can also stream high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/92kHz over Chromecast. Quite an extensive list of features, we think you'll agree.

(Image credit: JBL)

The JBL Link Portable and the JBL Link Music should be on sale by the end of October and will be available in a range of finishes: ocean blue, black, grey, sienna brown, yellow, green and straw.

