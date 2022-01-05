JBL 4305P Studio Monitor is a compact bookshelf speaker with hi-res streaming skills

It wouldn't be CES without a launch of a pair of impressive retro-looking speakers from JBL and CES 2022 is no different. Say hello to the JBL 4305P, the first active speakers in the company's Studio Monitor range and the most compact. They're also the most forward-thinking, with wired and wireless connectivity and a 24-bit/192kHz high-resolution DAC all built-in.

Six inputs handle digital and analogue sources. There's Ethernet, Google Chromecast Built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 and good old Bluetooth. You can also physically connect external sources via asynchronous USB, optical digital and 3.5mm inputs.

For extra flexibility, the speakers include an analog input with combination XLR / 1⁄4-inch TRS phono connectors and a selectable input sensitivity switch to handle balanced or unbalanced signals. This could come in handy if you want to use the speakers for content creation in a home studio.

To help you tune the speakers for your particular room, the JBL 4305P include a selectable bass contour control, and there's also a line-level subwoofer output if you want to boost bass performance further down the line.

When using a wireless connection between the speakers, there's hi-res support up to 96kHz – connect the supplied Digital Link cable and you can enjoy the full-fat hi-res experience at 192kHz. The speakers can also render MQA audio files and are certified Roon Ready.

But enough about the features, what about the actual speakers? Well, they pair a 2410H-2 1-inch compression driver with a High-Definition Imaging horn. And, there's a 5.25-inch, fiber-composite cone woofer which works with dual front-firing bass ports. Providing the grunt are Class D amplifiers that deliver 25W to each compression driver and 125W to each woofer.

The JBL 4305P come with a free 90-day trial of Qobuz and are available in a real wood veneer finish in either natural walnut with a blue grille or black walnut with a black grille. Expect them to launch in the first quarter of 2022 for £2200 (€2200 / $2200).

