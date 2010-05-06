Furutech claims the combination of materials used in its cables is unique, combining nano-sized ceramic particles, powdered carbon, nylon and fibreglass, as well as layered carbon fibre on the connector housings.

But they ain't cheap. The Speakerflux speaker cable is £1995 for a 2m terminated pair, with each additional metre costing you £300, the Lineflux interconnect is £1450 for a 1.2m RCA cable, £1650 for a 1.2m XLR, and the Jumperflux speaker jumper cable is £300 for a pair.

For more details on the Furutech Flux Series of cables head over to the Furutech website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.