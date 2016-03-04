In-car technology has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and Jaguar is the latest premium car maker to offer a choice of bespoke audio systems in its new F-Pace.

Like their Range Rover brethren, Jaguar’s models benefit from the audio expertise of top British hi-fi company Meridian. While the entry-level F-Pace Prestige and R-Sport have the standard 80W Jaguar sound system, the Portfolio and S versions come with Meridian’s 11-speaker, 380W, CD/DVD system as standard. It’s available as an optional extra on the Prestige and R-Sport as part of the £1710 InControl Touch Pro/Meridian audio pack.

The limited-run First Edition model (only 250 will be made) comes with the even more powerful Meridian digital ‘3D’ surround sound system (825W) with Dolby Digital 5.1 capability as standard. If you want the full Meridian surround-sound system on any of the other models, you’ll have to pay £2560 for the InControl Touch Pro/Meridian (825W) audio pack.

Each system can be controlled by the in-dash touchscreen display. Standard on every F-Pace is an eight-inch screen, DAB radio, iPod connectivity, Bluetooth and auxiliary and USB connections. There's a bigger 10.2in touchscreen available as an upgrade, plus a digital TV module and HDMI socket.

The Jaguar F-Pace is based on the C-X17 concept SUV that was shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2013. It is due on sale this summer with the first deliveries starting in May/June. Order one now, and you are unlikely to take delivery until October we are told.

MORE: Meridian sound system for Jaguar XE