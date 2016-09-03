Wireless Bluetooth headphones are one thing but what about doing away with the wires altogether? The new Jabra Elite Sport earbuds do exactly that, following in the wire-free steps of the Onkyo W800BT earphones.

Not just two completely wire-free, the Elite Sport Sport pack in plenty of clever technology in an effort to deliver the ultimate sport earphones for tracking your fitness.

The wireless buds promise a battery life of 3 hours, which is bolstered by a charging case that promises an extra two charges, giving you a total of 9 hours away from a plug socket.

There are two mics in each earphone, allowing you to use the 'phones for wireless calls - controls on the earbud allow you to take calls, as well as control your music.

But the real action comes with the fitness tracking, thanks to an in-ear heart rate monitor and tri-axis accelerometer, which come into their own with the Jabra Sport Life app.

The heart rate monitor can give you live heart rate readings as you exercise, while the app will give you oodles of data, from calories burned to distance covered, heart rate to VO2 max estimation, as well as an overall fitness reading.

The earphones are also waterproof rated to IP67, which means waterproof up to 1 metre, and they come with a 3-year warranty against 'failure from sweat'.

The Elite Sport in-ears connect to your phone using Bluetooth 4.1 but connect to each other via magnetic induction. A choice of 9 fits - earwings, eargels and foam tips - should help ensure they stay in your ears.

The Jabra Elite Sport wireless earphones are due on sale in Q4, around November/December, and will cost £229 (€249).

