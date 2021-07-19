Is Netflix partnering with PlayStation for its gaming service?

Is Netflix partnering with PlayStation for its upcoming gaming service? That's the latest rumour concerning Netflix's much-anticipated move into games, and it's backed up by some potentially quite revealing images.

These come from the Netflix app for iOS devices, and were uncovered by Steve Moser from The Tape Drive (via GameRant).

First up is a picture of two PS5 controllers floating around in some bubbles. That's not proof, admittedly, but there's also a pic of the PlayStation-exclusive game Ghost of Tsushima – it's the cover art, featuring the main character, Jin Sakai. There's no Netflix branding on either image, but the fact they would appear within the Netflix iOS app, and both are tied so closely to PlayStation, is certainly intriguing.

There's also a possible logo – the Netflix 'N' next to the word 'Game'. Which suggests the service could be called N Game.

(Image credit: @SteveMoser)

Netflix recently hired former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive, Mike Verdu, to lead its push into gaming, and has even put the call out for more "game-like" interactive development positions on its website. According to Bloomberg, Netflix will launch its gaming service within the next year. It will apparently be very tightly integrated into its current offering – games will appear alongside TV shows and films, and Netflix won't charge extra for it.

Netflix's gaming service would be a massive launch, and a real rival to Apple Arcade, Google Play, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now. (And we have to say, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X still in short supply, gaming without the need for an expensive, hard-to-find console looks very appealing right now.) Can Netflix hit the same heights as its TV and movie streaming service? We'll bring you more news as we get it.

