IFA 2021 tech show due to go ahead as normal

The coronavirus pandemic has caused all kinds of events to become online-only affairs, but IFA – Europe's biggest technology show, held in Berlin every September – will hopefully return as normal this year. That's the pledge of the organisers anyway, who claim that 2021's event will be "back to business".

IFA 2020 was shortened to three days last September and closed to all visitors save for accredited trade and media. It saw just over 6000 visitors through the doors of the Messe Berlin, compared to the previous year's 250,000 attendance. It was a limited showcase for new products, but nothing of the scale of past years.

Organisers hope this year's event will be back to its former glory.

"We are overwhelmed by the extremely strong commitment of our partners," said Jens Heithecker, IFA's managing director. "This shows the great interest of the industry to present its innovations to the global media community of the IFA live in Berlin."

Recent trade shows like CES 2021 were held virtually, while this year's Bristol Hi-Fi Show has been cancelled altogether. With infection rates dropping, fingers crossed we can all get back to some semblance of normality soon, with tech trade shows back in full swing. This year's Munich High End Show has been moved from May until September in order to take place as normal, while Mobile World Congress (usually scheduled for February/March) is due to take place in June.

IFA 2021 is planned to go ahead from 3rd to 7th September in Berlin.

