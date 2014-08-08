A number of new Samsung products are expected to be showcased at the Unpacked event, though the most notable is the Galaxy Note 4.

Hopes of its unveiling have been raised by the use of the words "Ready? Note the date" followed by a stylus and the quick access menu accessed when using the stylus with a Note phablet serving as huge clues in the event invite.

Other rumours, meanwhile, are suggesting the Korean manufacturer will unveil the Galaxy Alpha smartphone. The handset is expected to feature similar specifications as the flagship Galaxy S5, but will sport a more premium build and use materials such as metal, rather than plastic.

Fingers are also pointing towards a new smartwatch unveiling, in the form of the Gear Solo. It's expected it will be able to function without being connected to a smartphone, as it will have it's own, built-in cellular connectivity to make and receive calls.

Rumours of further new tablets from Samsung are thin on the ground. The company has recently launched the Galaxy Tab S and Galaxy NotePRO, so that could be your fill of Samsung tablets for now.

Samsung will be providing a live stream of the unveiling on the Samsung Mobile YouTube channel on September 3rd, beginning at 2pm BST. What Hi-Fi? will also be on the ground in Berlin for IFA 2014 in order to you news and hands-on reviews of the new products as they're announced.

