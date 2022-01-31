Hurry, Amazon has discounted the 2021 Apple TV 4K!

Breaking news: Amazon has slashed 5% off the Apple TV 4K (2021) video streamer. The 32GB model is currently down from $179 to $169, while the 64GB is drops from $199 to $189.

The Apple TV 4K is packed with features including support for 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos. It picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award last year, thanks to its outstanding picture and great usability.

It's rare to see a latest generation Apple product marked down – let alone a What Hi-Fi? 2021 Awards winner – so grab this 5% discount while you can!

Apple TV 4K (2021) 32GB $179 $169 at Amazon (save $10)

The gateway to on-demand 4K HDR movies you've been waiting for, now with extra apps and features... oh and a $10 discount at Amazon. A rare deal on Apple's accomplished media streamer. There's also 5% off the 64GB version.

If you want a 4K streamer, the now-discounted Apple TV 4K (2021) is an excellent choice. It boasts the biggest library of 4K HDR films available anywhere courtesy of Apple TV+, the company's own streaming service.

This five-star streamer also delivers Dolby Atmos audio and a great all-round performance. The A12 Bionic processor results in more realistic games and more lifelike videos, and the chip combines with a new HDMI 2.1 socket to add support for 4K HDR content in frame rates of up to 60fps.

Apple has even added support for spatial audio via AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones for Apple TV 4K boxes with the release of tvOS 15. That means you can now get a Dolby Atmos movie experience via headphones.

In short, if you’re looking to buy the best video streamer currently available, the new Apple TV 4K is it. Better still, you can save 5% at Amazon while stocks last.

