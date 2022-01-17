Huge HBO Max deal: 20% off plans for up to 12 months

Thinking of giving HBO Max a whirl? This streaming deal could right up your alley. From now until 25th January, new and returning HBO customers can score 20% off any HBO Max subscription for up 12 months.

The 20 per cent discount cuts the price of the ad-free tier from $14.99 to $11.99 a month, while the ad-supported plan drops from $9.99 to $7.99 a month.

HBO Max is contract-free but if you stay for the whole year, you can save up to $36... whilst gorging your eyes on huge HBO hits such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Sopranos.

HBO Max deal: 20% off for 12 months

HBO Max $14.99 $11.99 for up to 12 months

Getting the critically acclaimed streaming service at half price is a very good deal indeed – it makes the ad-free tier a bargain. But hurry: the offer is only valid until 25th January 2022. Cancel anytime.

HBO Max $9.99 $7.99 for up to 12 months

HBO has always been "pricey" thanks to its premium content. But not with this deal! Hurry and you can grab the ad-supported plan for just $7.99 a month (for up to 12 months). That's cheaper than Netflix! Offer ends 25th January 2022. Cancel anytime.

As you'd expect, HBO Max offers access to the complete HBO catalogue – shows such as The Sopranos, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Succession, Veep, Westworld and South Park. You also get access to WarnerMedia's vast library of movies and TV shows stretching back 100 years, from Casablanca and Citizen Kane to Braveheart and the Harry Potter films.

There are two membership tiers. The ad-free version usually costs $14.99 a month, which is a bit pricier than Netflix. But with today’s 20 per cent discount, it's actually cheaper! There's also an ad-supported $9.99 a month tier ($7.99 with the 20 per cent discount). It provides access to all the top HBO shows, but you may miss out on selected movie releases.

HBO says the deal is open to "new and returning HBO Max subscribers", so even if you recently cancelled your sub, you can dive right in and get 20% off for up to 12 months. Nice.

In addition to signing up at hbomax.com, you can activate your subscription within the HBO Max app on compatible Apple, Roku, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, or Vizio devices.

MORE:

Make the most of HBO Max with these 4K TV deals

Best streaming services for TV and movies compared and rated

18 of the best 90s movies to unleash your home cinema's full potential