Trade in an old Panasonic TV and you'll get £100 cashback on all 600Hz plasma displays and selected LCD sets. You'll also get a free Blu-ray player and five-year extended warranty worth £339.

Take the Panasonic TX-L42D25L, for example. It normally costs £1099, but with the £100 trade-in it's yours for £999 with free Blu-ray player, warranty and you'll even get three Blu-ray discs thrown in: Avatar, Fantastic Mr Fox and Minority Report.

Sony is already offering a £150 trade-in on its 2010 Bravia TVs, but MultizoneAV will double that to £300 on certain models as well as offering a free five-year guarantee.

And if it's a new 3D TV you're after, there's up to £150 off some Samsung models such as the UE40C8000, plus a free pair of active shutter glasses worth £150.

These offers are in-store only. Check the MultizoneAV website for full details.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter