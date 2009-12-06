With the Government pushing for a switchover to DAB radio by 2015, anyone buying a new radio for Christmas would be well advised to buy a DAB or internet model.
With that in mind, we've picked our favourite digital or wi-fi models for a variety of purposes and budgets. All of them have received a coveted five-star review from What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision.
So before you head off to the shops, take a look at these hot deals:
Best budget DAB radio
Pure Digital One Mini
Best deal: Dixons £35
Best budget internet radio
Logik IR100
Best deal: Dixons £66
Best in-car DAB
Pure Digital Highway
Best deal: Amazon £61.17
Best desktop DAB up to £100
Pure Digital One Elite
Best deal: Amazon £64.99
Best for travelling
Pure Digital PocketDAB 1500
Best deal: Marks & Spencer £79
Best mid-price internet radio
Pure Evoke Flow
Best deal: Amazon £118.24
Best for wi-fi streaming
Logitech Squeezebox
Best deal: win one for free!
Best desktop DAB £100-£200
Pure Evoke-2S
Best deal: play.com £136.42
Best desktop DAB 200+
Vita Audio R2i
Best deal: Amazon £274
Best premium internet radio
Pure Digital Avanti Flow
Best deal: Hi-Spek £230
Discover plenty more DAB bargains here, and check out the rest of our Top 10 bargain buys for Christmas. If you spot any more great deals, let us know in the Comment box below.
