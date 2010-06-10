There's still just enough time to buy yourself a big-screen TV to enjoy the World Cup in all its glory, and Richer Sounds has some tempting last-minute VIP deals.

It's discounting Philips's super-widescreen 21:9 56PFL9954 by £1850 to £2149.95, and that includes a free Philips HDT8520 500GB Freeview HD PVR (personal video recorder).

If the Philips is too big for your lounge, there's Sony's 40in Bravia KDL-40EX401 Full HD TV at £399.95.

Alternatively, you can pick up a LG 50PK350 50in plasma for £629.95 or a LG 60PK590 60in model for £1299.95.

And if it's a smaller set for a second room you're after, there's Samsung's LE32B350 at £249.95.

These and other deals can be found on the Richer Sounds website.

