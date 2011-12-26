Hyperfi has kicked off its Christmas sale - with more AV and hi-fi bargains to follow from Boxing Day.

Here are some of the standout offers on electronics and speakers:

Denon AV receivers from £69 (from Boxing Day)

Onkyo TX-NR579 AV receiver - now £299 (was £450)

KEF KHT2005.3 speaker package (b-stock; from Boxing Day; pictured above) - £499

Denon D-M38 system unit (b-stock) - £169

Tannoy Eyris C centre speaker - now £99 (was £499)

TV deals, too

If you're after a flatscreen bargain, Hyperfi also has some deals on graded stock of the following Panasonic TVs:

Panasonic TX-P42GT30 - £599

Panasonic TX-P46GT30 - £699

Panasonic TX-P50GT30 - £799

We'll bring you the bargains

We'll be bringing you more deals from a wide range of retailers both here in our News channel and in the Hot Deals section of our Forums as the sales begin in earnest.

And if you're too busy over the festive period to check in on the site, why not add us to your social media stream (see below), where we'll also be flagging up our finds.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook