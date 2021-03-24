Hisense L5F ultra short-throw laser projector is cinematic and smart

With cinemas closed, many of us are looking for ways to create a big-screen cinema experience at home. Step forward the Hisense L5F Laser Cinema, a new ultra-short throw projector that can throw a 120-inch 4K image when placed just 14-inches from a vertical surface.

The H5F – the latest addition to the Chinese tech firm's L5 series of 4K projectors – launched in the US this week and carries an MSRP of $5000 (around £3700, AU$6600). Built-in Android TV brings support for a plethora of popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Hulu, and there's a voice remote for using Google Assistant.

The DLP projector uses a single X-Fusion blue laser light source and phosphor colour filter for a claimed brightness of almost 2700 lumens and more than a billion colours. Indeed, Hisense claims the the L5F "delivers up to 83% of the DCI-P3 color gamut" – not bad for a projector that can be stowed away neatly between uses.

According to Hisense, the L5F delivers "true-to-life picture quality" with HDR support coming in the form of HDR10 and HLG. The company's MEMC smooth motion technology should help deliver on the promise of crisp images during fast-moving scenes.

The projector has two 15-watt built-in speakers, so it's technically an all-in-one entertainment solution. That said, you'd do well to upgrade to a separate soundbar or surround sound speakers if you want an audio experience worthy of the silver screen.

Those with a next-gen gaming console (here's where to buy a PS5 and Xbox Series X, if you're struggling to find one) will be pleased to note that you can connect a gaming system via the L5F's four HDMI ports.

There's no word on when the L5F will be available in the UK, but last year's 100-inch L5F launched at AO.com for £5000 (it's now dropped to £3000).

Looking for a more affordable way to get a big picture without a huge TV cluttering up your living room? Take a spin around our guide to the best projectors.

MORE:

Our pick of the best projectors: Full HD, 4K, portable, short throw

Hisense launches new TriChroma laser TVs at CES 2021

Expert advice: How to set up your projector and get the best picture