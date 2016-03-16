We're taking this one with a decent-sized pinch of salt, but the plan is to update what are admittedly old methods of manufacturing vinyl records in an effort to lower costs, speed-up the manufacturing process and get a better quality vinyl product into the bargain.

A new vinyl manufacturing process would use 3D-based topographical mapping alongside laser inscription technology, a far cry from much of the legacy equipment in most record manufacturing plants.

This would, so the patent states, also allow for a better quality record: "30 per cent more capacity, 30 per cent greater volume, and double the audio fidelity of a typical LP", reports Digital Music News.

Rebeat, an Austrian company, has filed an EU-wide patent with the aim of bringing 'HD Vinyl' to market within the next three years.

The new records would work with all existing equipment but - you guessed it - would work even better with "upcoming HD-compatible turntables"... Feel free to roll your eyes.

Naturally, with the vinyl revival ongoing, now is seen as a great time to revitalise the production process and in turn the all-important black disc.

But is the logic sound? That remains to be seen, though there's no denying production methods are due an update.

That said, sticking 'HD' in front of any product or technology without any specifications to go along with it will always have us raising a collective eyebrow, but we look forward to being proved wrong.

Rebeat is said to be looking to submit a global patent ahead of seeking further funding, so watch this space.

