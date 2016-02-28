The Bristol Show is once again in full swing, serving up the best products in the worlds of hi-fi and home cinema. This year, there was no shortage of new turntables on display, with manufacturers riding the wave of the current vinyl revival.

Take a look at some of the turntables that caught our eye...

We start with Rega and the Planar 3, a replacement for the five-time Product of the Year RP3. Next up is the eagerly anticipated Techincs SL-1200 and the Clearaudio Innovation Basic. We round things off with the Roksan Radius 7 and a couple of new models from Elipson, the Alpha 100 and Omega 100.

