The Go+Play is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in rechargeable battery that is claimed to provide up to eight hours of music playback. Talking of juice, the speaker also has a USB port for charging your phone or tablet.

The speaker fires sound out of four drivers - but you'll have to battle for control of the airwaves, as it can connect to up to three Bluetooth devices at once. The Go+Play can also connect to another Harman Kardon Wireless Dual Sound enabled speaker for double the fun.

The Go+Play works as a speakerphone thanks to a built-in microphone, which comes complete with noise-cancelling technology.

The speaker has a fabric finish and a stainless-steel handle.

The new Harman Kardon Go+Play wireless Bluetooth speaker is available now in black or white for £250.

