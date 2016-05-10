Trending

Harman Kardon unveils new Go+Play portable Bluetooth speaker

By News 

The new Go+Play is an update to Harman Kardon’s original wireless speaker of the same name. It is, claims the company, the perfect portable speaker for “the discerning listener who demands the ultimate in style and sound”.

The Go+Play is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in rechargeable battery that is claimed to provide up to eight hours of music playback. Talking of juice, the speaker also has a USB port for charging your phone or tablet.

The speaker fires sound out of four drivers - but you'll have to battle for control of the airwaves, as it can connect to up to three Bluetooth devices at once. The Go+Play can also connect to another Harman Kardon Wireless Dual Sound enabled speaker for double the fun.

MORE: The best portable wireless speakers

The Go+Play works as a speakerphone thanks to a built-in microphone, which comes complete with noise-cancelling technology.

The speaker has a fabric finish and a stainless-steel handle.

The new Harman Kardon Go+Play wireless Bluetooth speaker is available now in black or white for £250.

MORE: Best Bluetooth speakers 2016