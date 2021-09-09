Google teases the Pixel 6 (again) with an homage to Drake’s viral album cover and a potential release date

While we more or less know everything there is to know about the officially announced Google Pixel 6 (read: 120Hz screen, triple camera setup, homemade processor and funky design), that’s not stopping the tech giant from fuelling the hype machine ahead of its yet-to-be-announced autumn launch.

The latest peek at the Pixel 6 comes courtesy of Google’s Instagram account, which posted an array of lined up pixel devices that bears more than a little resemblance to Drake’s latest Certified Lover Boy album cover.

Dubbed ‘Certified Pixel Lovers’, the post shows off a plethora of colourful screens which nicely showcase Android 12’s new Material You design, complete with new widgets for Google Drive, Keep, weather and music — some of which are no doubt present in today’s Android 12 Beta release (the final release before the real thing lands).

Interestingly all of the dates on the shown off widgets are set to Tuesday 19, which strongly suggests that the long-awaited Pixel 6 release date could land on, you guessed it, Tuesday 19th October, matching the previously confirmed autumn release window.

We don’t know how many more scraps Google plans to throw our way before this thing finally hits shelves, but we’ll keep you posted if anything else rocks up between now and then.

